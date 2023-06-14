Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Take on Barbie World with Daughters and Nieces

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian definitely won some serious mommy points in taking their kiddos and nieces to a giant Barbie exhibit ... but judging by the pics, it's hard to tell who actually had more fun.

The two visited World of Barbie in Santa Monica Monday, bringing along their daughters Chicago and True, as well as their nieces -- Stormi and Dream.

The ladies were all smiles as they checked out life-sized Barbie items, posing for a ton of pics surrounded by pink ... the same theme they used for their own wardrobe.

Kim wore hot pink boots, and Khloe was decked out in an all-pink outfit from head to toe.

Of course, the youngsters also had on their pink outfits, which were a perfect fit for the occasion. The cousins posed for plenty of photo ops throughout the exhibit ... snapping pics just about everywhere with each other -- even in the life-sized Barbie box.

Kim later raved about the day on her IG saying, "Thank you for the most fun experience for our girls! @worldofbarbietour.” The event comes ahead of the new Barbie movie, set to drop next month.

As we reported, True, Stormi, and Dream all recently celebrated pre-k graduation, and it was a huge family affair, which included some exes -- like Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott -- as well as family foe, Blac Chyna.