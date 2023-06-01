Kim Kardashian Discusses Future of 'Kardashians' After Fan Criticism

Play video content Hulu

Kim Kardashian isn't oblivious to the masses of people who believe she and her family owe viewers more when it comes to sharing the intimate details of their everyday life ... having a serious convo about the future of the show.

KK got candid with her sister Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick on Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians" and took the time to address some of the criticism around the Hulu hit.

While says she enjoys reading the feedback, she went on to say at times it can be very brutal. She says "Khloe and I, we give real content. We're sharing every last detail of our lives." She continues, "I talk about me wanting to lose weight and I am brutalized. I am the face of all this criticism."

Kim also gives specific examples ... saying, "There was an article about season 2 that said Khloé didn’t give enough with her Tristan [Thompson] situation."

Kim did fess up to a couple things being more off limits -- like her issues with her ex-husband Kanye West and her most recent ex, Pete Davidson -- saying at times, she just simply didn't want to be filmed.

At the end of their heart-to-heart, the two sisters acknowledged deep down they do love the show and it's been the centerpiece of the entire family empire. Kim admits, "I will always want to film and give our all."