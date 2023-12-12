North West Raps On Kanye West's 'Vultures' Album, Bianca Censori Watches Kids at Party

Play video content TMZ.com

North West stole the show at Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's "Vultures" listening party by making her rapping debut, and the moment was serious bonding time for Ye's family!!!

Monday night in Miami, Kanye and his Rap Avengers assembled to preview the album and North had the crowd going crazy with her bars ... "It's your bestie, Ms. Miss Westy!!!"

Outside the event, Bianca carried Chicago as Saint trailed close by -- Ye and Bianca have been married about a year now, and the kids have clearly warmed up to her!

Kanye kept on his hooded garb while his 10-year-old had the audience inside Wynwood Marketplace in the palm of her hands.

