Kodak Black Arrested for Cocaine Possession, Probation Violation

Kodak Black Busted For Cocaine ... Found Asleep at the Wheel, Cops Say

12/7/2023 1:49 PM PT
Kodak Black is behind bars after getting arrested for cocaine possession ... and cops say he tried to hide the evidence right in front of them.

According to the report, cops in Plantation, FL say they spotted a black Bentley SUV blocking a roadway Thursday morning ... which, obviously, they saw as an accident waiting to happen.

Plantation PD says the SUV's window was halfway down, and they found Kodak asleep in the driver's seat ... with a strong odor of cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. They say Kodak admitted there was weed in the SUV, but when the officer noticed a Styrofoam cup that reeked of alcohol ... he told Kodak to exit the vehicle.

The officer says he noticed Kodak turned his back to him, and saw white powder falling on the ground next to Kodak ... as he was standing in front of the patrol vehicle's beaming headlights.

According to the report, the officer then noticed Kodak's mouth full of white powder, and later observed several white rock-like objects on the ground ... which Kodak allegedly said was Percocet.

However, the officer tested the powder on the scene and says it came back positive for cocaine. Kodak was ultimately arrested for possession, tampering with evidence, and violation of his existing probation. On the lesser end, he got a traffic violation for obstructing the road.

His Bentley SUV was towed and cops say the ride looked like it had been in an accident, noting damage to the bumper and door.

Kodak's had trouble staying clean amid his probation conditions in the past ... appears he's still a work in progress.

