Kodak Black Performs 'No Flockin' at Concert Minutes After Jail Release

Kodak Black didn't let a quick stint in the slammer jack his groove ... the "Super Gremlin" rapper made bail and quickly hit up a charity event where he raised thousands of bucks!!!

Bradford Cohen, Kodak's lawyer, tells TMZ Hip Hop, his client was released from the Broward County jail only 40 minutes after being booked. He was arrested for failing to check in for a mandatory drug test.

Kodak almost immediately put the short jail stint in his rearview... jamming out to his classic, "No Flockin'" record ... as G Herbo looked on. He drew a big crowd and everyone was celebrating.

The money raised went to the Innocence Project, which works to free people wrongfully convicted of a crime.

The concert went down inside the Pompano Beach Amphitheater ... with performances by Herbo, Rico Cartel, iCandy and Sniper Gang.