Kodak Black Gives Free Performance, Words Of Wisdom to Jack and Jill Kids

Kodak Black was both star and sage to a group of South Florida children, whose spirits were clearly boosted at a pretty cool charity event.

TMZ Hip Hop got this footage of Kodak putting down his platinum raps at the Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Teen Leadership conference, where scores of young men and women were in attendance.

The event went down Wednesday night at the Diplomat Hotel in Hollywood, FL, and was put together by the org's Greater Fort Lauderdale Chapter to honor its top recruits.

We're told Kodak didn't give the crowd a skimpy performance, either. He rapped about 10 songs and, at the end, he stuck around and answered questions posed by the teen leaders about alternative careers ... and his own inspirations.

Kodak's on a tear right now ... his latest album "Pistolz & Pearlz" made for a Top 20 release and he also celebrated his 26th birthday this week.