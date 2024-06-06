Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ray J Says Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Paved the Way for OnlyFans

Ray J Kim K Sex Tape Made OnlyFans Possible ... Help or Hurt Culture???

We Changed the Game
Club Shay Shay

Ray J is convinced he and his ex Kim Kardashian made self-produced XXX content mainstream ... claiming their infamous sex tape led the way for today's adult creators.

The singer addressed his sex tape legacy on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, telling host Shannon Sharpe the world would be a very different place without "Kim Kardashian, Superstar" ... in every respect.

He says ... "Probably more people would be going to college... there might not be any OnlyFans and other things like that ... Are we a part of the cure or are we a part of the disease? I don't f***ing know. I'm just trying to make it right."

Ray J made it clear he wasn't proud to be linked to the X-rated video, especially now that he's a parent. RJ danced around getting into specifics -- out of fear of "getting in trouble" -- but he called the whole experience "wacky."

Brandy's brother has been outspoken about the tape in the past ... claiming Kim's mother Kris was heavily involved in the release of the tape -- something she has vehemently denied. Kris even took a polygraph test on the 'Late Late Show,' where she passed as truthful when asked about the sex tape.

While Ray J claimed he and Kim made a total of 3 sex tapes together -- the SKIMS mogul seemed thoroughly distressed on an episode of "The Kardashians" when she learned there was unseen footage possibly circulating the internet.

As Kim noted in an April 2022 episode, ex-husband Kanye West later retrieved all of the remaining footage ... delivering it to her in NYC.

She explained ... "I know Kanye did this for me but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from as much as I can, and if I have the power to or if Kanye has the power to, like that is the most important thing to me."

KK later discovered the footage was in no way sexual ... so it's almost certain there will be no new part to their sex tape that sees the light of day. In terms of Ray's notion that everything in the modern world would be different without it ... guess we'll never know.

What's done is done.

