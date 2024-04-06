Ray J Says Diddy's Friends Need Time to Process Before Defending Him

Play video content TMZ.com

Ray J is not surprised by the collective silence of Diddy's closest friends -- he believes entertainment's elite are taking time to understand the mounting allegations, and there's a lot to process.

TMZ Hip Hop got Ray out at LAX, and asked why he feels there are so few people speaking out publicly in Diddy's defense.

Remember, Stevie J recently posted a vid reminding everyone exactly who's been at some of Diddy's legendary parties over the years -- and, yet, almost no one's had his back amid the federal raids, and all the civil lawsuit claims.

Ray himself opted to plead the 5th as far as what he knows about Diddy's parties -- however, he suggests most of Diddy's A-list pals are taking time to learn more about the cases, and he suspects we'll eventually start hearing more from them.

As we reported, Stevie went in hard on 50 Cent for being a social media jeer-leader ... trolling Diddy, mercilessly over the allegations. He went so far as to call the G-Unit honcho an "Uncle Tom!"

Ray made it clear he would not be diving into those waters, not at this point, at least ... but he was happy to talk about another showbiz topic -- his newly launched Tronix network.

Ray says he's got everything from upscale cooking shows to trashy TV, but is proud of his platform's balance ... he's aiming to be the king of OTT media in every corner.

He also brags about Tronix's "Gaygency" LGBTQ+ arm -- and promises its upcoming transgender-led series "The Bad Gworls" will ring louder than a gunshot!!! 👀

Ray thinks magic could happen if all the top guys in hip hop media come together.