Diddy's Ally Stevie J Posts Video of Celebs Who Party with the Rap Mogul

Stevie J posted a video that is Diddy's biggest PR offensive to date ... and the message is clear -- check out who parties with Diddy, because it's virtually every big celeb in Hollywood.

The video is a highlight reel of Diddy's 50th birthday bash back in 2019 in Bev Hills, and the guest list is the Oscars meets the Grammys meets the ESPY awards.

3/25/24

It's not hard to read between the lines -- with all the talk of sex parties, they're trying to show this is what really goes on behind closed doors. Of course, both could be true, and that's what the feds are examining after last week's raids.