Diddy Surfaces in Public Again, Speaks on Camera with Stevie J in Tow

Diddy is out and about in Miami -- and he's even speaking now too ... evidenced in a new clip that an influencer took of the mogul out in the wild, who also captured Stevie J.

Fitness trainer and life coach Wes Watson -- who has more than a million followers on Instagram -- posted a video and a photo on Friday that shows Diddy at a cafe in town called Pura Vida ... and it looks like Puff was in a good mood, flashing a smile and even chatting.

Unclear which location this was at specifically -- there's a zillion of these in the area -- but our bet is that it was one of the ones close to Diddy's homes there on Star Island.

Anyway, check out the clip ... Diddy flashes an "L" with his fingers, and says "Love." He also says what's up to someone off-camera and salutes them too. Funny enough, Wes actually caught Diddy's longtime Bad Boy collaborator and friend Stevie in the background as well.

It's interesting that Stevie showed up here ... 'cause he was also recently named in a lawsuit alongside Diddy -- which included a salacious allegation that turned out not to be true.

There was another guy rolling in their crew, but it's unclear who he might be. In any case ... the point is, Diddy is stepping out and living his life -- more evidence he's not hiding out.

Remember, this is actually the second outing we've seen of Diddy's in the past 24 hours. On Thursday night -- he and his teenage twin daughters hit up a Top Golf in town ... and there, too, Diddy didn't seem too stressed about the situation he found himself in this week.

Of course, we're referring to the two raids his homes were subjected to ... which left at least one of them (that we know of) completely trashed in the aftermath, with the place looted.

We know Diddy and co. are furious over the way this was all handled ... especially since he hasn't been arrested or charged with a crime -- and yet, the feds stormed on in regardless.

It's also clear Diddy has a good support system around him ... and while he's far from out of the woods at this point -- he's at least comfortable enough to show his face in public.