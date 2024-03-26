Video Shows Diddy's House Trashed After Raid, Calls Case 'Witch Hunt'

Play video content

The army of federal law enforcement officers did a number on Diddy's L.A. home, and the video shows clearly the mansion was turned upside down.

TMZ has obtained footage of the aftermath of Monday's raid on Diddy's Holmby Hills drawers were ripped open, belongings scattered about, documents strewn about and safes broken into.

Agents had a field day with Diddy's electronic equipment. You see pieces of computer and other equipment in pieces on the floor. It's clear agent zeroed in on hard drives, which were seized during the raid.

Diddy is now speaking out via his reps about the 2 raids, and they're claiming loud and clear ... he's being railroaded by the government.

The hip-hop mogul's attorney, Aaron Dyer, tells TMZ ... "Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."

He adds, "Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way."

Dyer goes on ... "This unprecedented ambush -- paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence -- leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."

Play video content 3/25/24 Fox 11

Dyer underscores ... "There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

The statement comes a day after major drama for Diddy and his inner circle -- who were under a microscope Monday as federal agents stormed his L.A. estate and his Star Island home in Miami.

As we reported ... Homeland Security agents came in armed and ready, sweeping through the grounds of his properties and hauling people out, including his two sons King and Justin. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... agent pointed lasers at the 2 men before handcuffing them and dragging them outside the house. Neither were arrested.

Play video content 3/25/24 TMZ.com

TMZ has confirmed these raids pertain to a federal investigation that Diddy is at the center of -- which stems from allegations of sex trafficking, soliciting and distributing illegal narcotics as well as firearms.

It appears the feds got some of the information that led to the raids from people who recently filed lawsuits against Diddy.

Play video content 3/25/24 TMZ.com