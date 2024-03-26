Diddy's Sons Justin & King Gather Things, Leave His L.A. Mansion After Raid

Diddy's two sons who were hauled out of his L.A. home during a federal raid came back to the property late at night -- but they left very quickly thereafter ... with their stuff in tow.

Justin and King Combs -- who were seen on video in handcuffs as Homeland Security agents swept through their father's Beverly Hills estate -- ended up arriving and eventually hightailing it late Monday night ... this after the feds had a good look around.

Once the raid was over and the streets cleared ... we're told the house seemed relatively empty -- but it wasn't until Justin pulled up to the property around 10:30 PM PT that there was some movement ... including what we're told appeared to be him gathering boxes and/or luggage. Paps who were stationed outside recorded the action from beyond the main gate.

We're told Justin eventually gathered his belongings and left -- and that King arrived separately a couple hours later ... and he too appeared to gather his things, and left.

There were other people in the mix as Justin and King were coming and going ... but unclear who they might've been. In any case, we're told nobody's been back to the property for now.

As we reported ... Justin and King were directly involved in Monday's raid in L.A., with them being led out by federal agents and eventually thrown into handcuffs as Homeland Security swept through the home and poked around.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us that nobody in Diddy's family was arrested Monday -- and that goes for him as well. At this point, we're told his movements are unrestricted.