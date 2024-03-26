Diddy's Private Jet On the Ground at Antigua Airport Amid Home Raids

Diddy's private jet was flown to an island in the Caribbean yesterday while the feds were raiding his 2 homes in the States -- and while he wasn't on this particular plane, it's no less noticeable on the runway ... as you can see in this new shot of the aircraft.

Check out these photos, obtained by TMZ, showing the rap mogul's famed all-black Gulfstream 5 -- dubbed LoveAir -- grounded Monday night at an airport right in the heart of Antigua ... where it landed Monday after traversing the U.S. all the way from L.A.

No sign of any activity near the plane -- law enforcement or otherwise -- and there's no indication anyone onboard was mixed up with what was going on here in the U.S.

Still, it's interesting to see this thing ... especially since we know Diddy was being held up Monday evening at the Opa Locka airport in Miami -- where TMZ obtained video of him pacing around outside.

Play video content 3/25/24 TMZ.com

Sources with direct knowledge tell us Diddy was with his family when Homeland Security agents rolled up on them -- and while there was certainly some questioning going on, we're told nobody was arrested (including Diddy) and our sources tell us his movements are currently not restricted either ... at least not yet anyway. In other words, he's free to roam.

TMZ has obtained a new photo of the moment federal law enforcement officials intercepted Diddy's party -- and you can see them all on the runway as agents speak with them.

Unclear where Diddy might be at this point ... but obviously, Uncle Sam has his eye on him.

As we reported ... 2 different raids got underway Monday, one in L.A. and another on Miami's Star Island -- and while agents went in with guns raised -- it's unclear if anything was found in their thorough search of his homes. Reports indicate the raids are tied to a federal investigation pertaining to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, firearms and more.

Play video content 3/25/24 TMZ.com