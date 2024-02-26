Diddy Sued for Sexual Assault By a Former Male Employee

update

4:40 PM PT -- Diddy's attorney, Shawn Holley, tells TMZ ... "Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."

She adds, "We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."

Diddy has just been sued by a man claiming the mogul sexually assaulted him.

In legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Rodney Jones, a former producer and videographer for the mogul, claims he was repeatedly sexually assaulted by Diddy and subjected to unwanted advances by associates of Diddy at his direction.

Jones claims Diddy, among other thing, would grope Jones's genitals and touch his anus. Jones goes on to allege Diddy would parade around naked in front of Jones.

Jones believes Diddy was trying to groom him into having sex. He says Diddy would downplay the alleged assaults as "horseplay." Jones goes on to allege Diddy forced him to watch a video involving Stevie J having sex with another man. Jones included a screen grab of the video.

There are more allegations ... he says a female cousin of Diddy's girlfriend, Yung Miami, also sexually assaulted him, allegedly attempting to have sex with him in front of Diddy and members of his staff.

And there's more ... Jones says Diddy brought prostitutes to his house in Miami and on one occasion, Jones says he was present at the house and was drugged and possibly raped.

He also alleges, at several parties, Diddy intentionally served women bottles of his tequila and vodka brands laced with drugs.

There are more tawdry allegations, including bringing underage girls to Diddy's home and providing them with alcohol.

Jones claims Diddy directed Stevie J and his son Justin Combs to recruit prostitutes -- and in Justin's case, he was instructed to find underaged girls to attend the parties.

Jones claims Diddy introduced him to Cuba Gooding Jr. on Diddy's yacht and Cuba allegedly began "touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones's legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks and his shoulders."

There are also allegations of a shooting, where Jones says Diddy and his son Justin got into a heated argument at an L.A. recording studio. Jones says gunfire erupted and a man named G was hit and bleeding profusely from his stomach.

Jones says Diddy told him to lie to cops and say G was shot in a drive-by.

It's worth noting, LAPD investigated the shooting and reportedly found the victim had been shot outside the studio during a robbery, and merely ran into the studio while still bleeding.

In addition to Diddy, Jones is suing Justin, other employees as well as various record execs, and according to the docs ... he's seeking at least $30 million in damages.

We reached out to Diddy's rep, as well as reps for Cuba and Stevie J ... so far, no word back.