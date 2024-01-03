50 Cent Vows to Be More Positive in 2024, Disses Diddy Hours Later

50 Cent's New Year's resolution is already crashing and burning -- barely a day after saying he'd bring positive energy in the new year, he couldn't resist taking a jab at his favorite punching bag ... Diddy!!!

On Tuesday, 50 posted himself with a glass of champagne and a Santa Claus hat along with the upbeat message, "2024 let’s go! Nothing but positive energy, let’s make it happen."

Too bad Uncle Murda's "Rap Up 2023 Pt. 2" recap was designed solely to highlight Diddy's string of legal battles, while also plugging 50's expose doc on the Bad Boy mogul.

On top of that, 50 jumped at the opportunity to sling more mud at the Bad Boy legacy in a follow-up IG post.

Uncle Murda didn't bite his tongue accusing Diddy of being guilty of all the allegations, and did it disrespectfully over Diddy and Biggie's "Victory" instrumental to add insult to injury.

G-Unit Film and Television confirmed with TMZ Hip Hop that 50's proceeds from his Diddy doc will benefit real victims of sexual misconduct, so he might argue a positive will come out of the constant promotion of the project.