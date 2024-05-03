Fat Joe Says Jalen Brunson On Verge Of Being Greatest Knicks Player Ever

Play video content TMZSports.com

Willis Reed, Walt Clyde Frazier, and Patrick Ewing are generally considered the greatest Knicks ever, but the trio of Hall of Famers may have to slide over ... 'cause diehard NYK fan, Fat Joe, says Jalen Brunson's on the verge of being the G.O.A.T.!

"[Jalen's] so close to being the greatest Knick ever," Crack told Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs nightly on FS1), adding ... "So close, and in such short time."

Of course, the hip-hop superstar grew up in The Bronx, New York, and has been a loyal Knicks fan through the good, and unfortunately for New Yorkers, many bad times in his 5 decades as an NYK supporter.

But, the 2024 Knicks are rolling -- headed to the second round of the NBA Playoffs after an awesome series against the Sixers -- thanks in large part to Brunson's heroics.

"That was the best pickup we ever had as a Knick," Fat Joe told us.

FYI, Brunson averaged 28.7, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists a game this season ... and was unstoppable Thursday night, scoring 41 points (13 for 27 FG), with 3 rebounds and 12 assists in 44 minutes.

So, what does Jalen need to do to actually cement himself atop the all-time greats list?

"If he wins the championship, That's it. It's over. And, you know, shout out to Clyde Frazier. Shout out to all the Bernard Kings, the Melo's," Joe said, adding, "But Jalen Brunson, man, we getting to see this in real-time."

Speaking of the 27-year-old bonafide NBA superstar, Brunson even found time to video chat Joe after sealing the game 6 win.

Now, the Knicks will play a best of 7 series against the Indiana Pacers -- a tilt they're favored to win -- and Joe Crack will be in the building when the game tips off Monday at the World's Most Famous Arena.