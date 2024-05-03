Kendrick Lamar '6:16 In LA,' Conspiracies Swirl Around New Drake Diss

Kendrick Lamar's knack for deeper lyrical meanings has fans dissecting his new Drake diss under a microscope, and they're unearthing some interesting Easter eggs ... or so they think.

Fans quickly latched on to the fact K. Dot was flexing on Drake with the "6:16 in LA" title, as the Toronto rapper has several songs in his catalog named after the timestamp in a city.

Social media chatter soon revolved around religious connotations and even anniversaries like Tupac Shakur's birthday -- fans think Kendrick is avenging after Drake's A.I. trick.

Kendrick's song is really Taylor Made -- just as Drake previously teased -- as it's co-produced by Taylor Swift's longtime producer Jack Antonoff!!!

It's also the original date of Drake's TV series "Euphoria" ... the name of Kendrick's original diss track.

Kendrick's cover art features a pair of gloves with the Maybach emblem ... fans think it's a metaphor for O.J.'s infamous murder trial because 6.16 is also the day O.J. Simpson's widow Nicole Brown Simpson was buried after she was murdered. 😐

The Maybach logo is being labeled an ode to Rick Ross, who also jumped out against Drake in the 2024 Rap Wars.

Father's Day in North America falls on June 16 AKA "6.16" this year ... many fans pinned Kendrick to be literally sonning Drake!!!

As for the Bible, there are guesses Kendrick's referring to either Revelations or Jeremiah "6:16" ... both verses speak on washing the enemy away.

But there's also a strong following who believe the "616" is the "number of the beast" and Kendrick made Drake a marked man!!!