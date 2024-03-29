Diddy Hits Top Golf in Miami Amid Sex Trafficking Investigation

Diddy created the image, "What me worry?" Thursday night as he took his 2 twins to hit up Top Golf in Miami ... the same town where feds raided one of his homes earlier this week.

Diddy flashed a peace sign as he left with 17-year-old daughters Jessie and D'Lila. The girls smiled as Diddy walked behind raising his 2 fingers. You can't look more chill than wearing a velour tracksuit.

We're told everyone was in good spirits as they played for 2 hours, although behind the scenes it's anything but calm in the Diddy camp.

As you know, both his Miami and L.A. homes were the subjects of a Homeland Security raid Monday, where federal agents zeroed in on electronics, including cell phones and computers.

TMZ broke the story ... the feds are in the process of issuing a slew of subpoenas. They're especially interested in manifests from private jet companies to figure out who Diddy flew from state the state and out of the country.

