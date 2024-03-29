Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Diddy Hits Top Golf in Miami Amid Sex Trafficking Investigation

Diddy Swingin' in Miami Amid Federal Probe

Diddy with twin daughters
Backgrid

Diddy created the image, "What me worry?" Thursday night as he took his 2 twins to hit up Top Golf in Miami ... the same town where feds raided one of his homes earlier this week.

Diddy with Daughters
Backgrid

Diddy flashed a peace sign as he left with 17-year-old daughters Jessie and D'Lila. The girls smiled as Diddy walked behind raising his 2 fingers. You can't look more chill than wearing a velour tracksuit.

Jessie & D'Lila Combs

We're told everyone was in good spirits as they played for 2 hours, although behind the scenes it's anything but calm in the Diddy camp.

3/25/24
RAIDING IN MIAMI
TMZ.com

As you know, both his Miami and L.A. homes were the subjects of a Homeland Security raid Monday, where federal agents zeroed in on electronics, including cell phones and computers.

P Diddy Family Photos
Launch Gallery
P Diddy Family Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

TMZ broke the story ... the feds are in the process of issuing a slew of subpoenas. They're especially interested in manifests from private jet companies to figure out who Diddy flew from state the state and out of the country.

3/25/24
RAIDING BY BOAT
Kelsey Leen

Diddy is a target in a sex trafficking probe, and the manifests will help investigators determine if these allegations bear fruit by tracking down the various passengers and interviewing them.

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later