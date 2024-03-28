Diddy's L.A. Home Now a Popular Tour Bus Destination After Federal Raid

Diddy's Los Angeles estate is attracting tons of visitors this week -- besides the feds who raided the place, and really because of them, tourists are desperate to get just a peek at the mansion.

We spoke with several tour bus companies that have been cruising by Diddy's pad a lot in the wake of Monday's shocking raids, and they say customer interest was definitely piqued by the headlines.

A couple tour companies say their buses are packed to the gills this week ... which they admit is due to this being spring break as much as it is Diddy's legal woes.

In any case, these companies tell us their customers are explicitly asking to drive by the mogul's house ... as they're clearly marking it as a major point of interest now.

Now, it's not like most of these companies are having to pivot and change their routes ... they tend to drive past Diddy's fairly regularly, anyway. In fact, one company claims their bus was there while the raid was in progress this week!

That would be an exciting moment, for sure, considering typical celeb home tours are kinda boring.

Fact is, It's near impossible to see anything more than the front gates of those mansions.

As we reported ... federal agents raided Diddy's properties Monday in Los Angeles and Miami -- and our sources say the Bad Boy mogul was completely blindsided to learn the U.S. Attorney's Office had launched an investigation.

That was pretty evident from the video we got of Diddy pacing around the parking lot outside a Miami airport where his private jet was searched at the same time the home raids were conducted.

FWIW ... Diddy denies all wrongdoing, and slammed this entire operation as nothing but a "witch hunt."

He's also taking issue with what he and his attorneys view as the excessive force used to execute the search warrants, which left his Holmby Hills home in ruins afterward.

