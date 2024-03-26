Diddy Had No Idea About Federal Investigation Amid Raids on His Homes

Diddy had no idea he was on Uncle Sam's radar before federal agents came storming through his front doors -- which is interesting considering the severity of the allegations he's been facing lately.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the Bad Boy founder and his team were completely in the dark about what was coming Monday -- namely, the fact Homeland Security was coordinating two separate raids on both coasts ... one in L.A. and one in Miami.

While some might've suspected Diddy was privy to the situation -- on account of him being stopped on the runway of an airport in Miami -- we're told that's simply not true.

We've been told he was with his family when agents rolled up on them at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport ... in fact, our sources tell us Diddy was getting ready to enjoy Spring Break with his kids -- a couple of whom are still in high school.

Their plans for travel were derailed, however on the drop of a dime ... some of which we've seen documented in pics/video.

There's even this ... our sources that even before the feds came busting into Diddy's L.A. property -- there were signs that news helicopters were already in the sky and waiting.

Point is here ... Diddy was completely oblivious to any of this happening -- and the guy was NOT on the run ... an unfair conclusion many have leapt to as this saga has unfolded.

We do know that another jet of his -- his all-black one that he personally uses -- landed in Antigua yesterday as well ... but at this point, it doesn't appear to be connected to what's going on here in the States.

In terms of the investigation -- we've confirmed these raids pertain to a federal investigation that Diddy is at the center of -- stemming from allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, soliciting and distributing illegal narcotics as well as firearms.