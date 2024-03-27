Diddy Associate's Arrest Captured on Body Cam Video, Led Away in Cuffs

Play video content WSVN - 7 News

Diddy's associate got hauled away from the Miami airport he and the rap mogul got stopped at this week in handcuffs while being arrested ... which can now be seen on video.

WSVN 7News obtained body cam footage that shows 25-year-old Brendan Paul being led away by police officers Monday from the Opa Locka Executive Airport and placed into a cruiser, where a cop buckled him into the backseat.

As you can see, Paul was compliant and silent as they took him to jail ... not saying much, and not being asked much either. Before they throw him in the car, they pat him down.

Like we told you ... Paul was booked on two drug charges -- possession of cocaine and possession of suspected marijuana candy ... both of which are felonies in Florida. When he finally got to the jail, he posed for a mug shot -- and was eventually released on bond.

Cops claimed they found the drugs in his travel bags while the feds intercepted Diddy's plane ... where he was rolling with BP as well as his own kids, and other folks in his entourage.

Of course, his bust grabbed a lot of headlines -- on account that he was the only arrest to have stemmed from Monday's 2 raids ... but also, because Paul had recently been named in a lawsuit from Rodney Jones ... who alleged the guy was actually Diddy's drug "mule."

Jones claimed in his suit that Paul would often handle Diddy's drugs and firearms -- just one of many salacious allegations he leveled in his complaint ... all of which Diddy has denied.