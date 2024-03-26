Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Diddy's Alleged 'Mule' Brendan Paul Is Former Syracuse Basketball Player

3/26/2024 3:07 PM PT
Brendan Paul -- Sean "Diddy" Combs' alleged "mule" who was arrested on Monday while the rap mogul and his crew were stopped by federal law enforcement agents -- previously had a career as a college basketball player.

Paul suited up for the Syracuse Orange from 2018-2020 ... and while he wasn't exactly a star there -- he did log minutes in 17 games during his two seasons.

Paul went on to transfer to Fairmont State University in West Virginia after his time in New York ... and he fared much better on the court in his two years there -- recording 51 points, 23 rebounds, 19 assists and 11 steals.

Before college, Paul had a successful high school career playing alongside Jim Boeheim's son, Buddy, helping lead Brewster Academy to the National Prep School Championship game in 2017. He averaged 14.2 points per game that season.

As we previously reported, Paul was locked up on Monday and booked on two drug charges -- one count of possession of suspected cocaine and another of possession of suspected marijuana candy -- after being searched at the Opa Locka Airport in Miami.

According to court documents, law enforcement came across what they described as the suspected drugs in the 25-year-old's travel bags, which officials say he claimed.

Paul bailed out a short time later.

Rodney Jones said in an explosive lawsuit last month that Paul was a close confidant of Diddy's who allegedly handled his drugs and guns. Diddy, however, has denied all of Jones' salacious claims.

