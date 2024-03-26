Diddy's Alleged 'Mule' Arrested on Drug Charges During Federal Agent Run-In

Diddy's alleged "mule" -- as described in a recent lawsuit -- was arrested Monday while Diddy and his crew were stopped by federal law enforcement agents ... TMZ has confirmed.

According to the affidavit, obtained by TMZ, 25-year-old Brendon Paul was booked on two separate drug charges after the feds intercepted Diddy's plane at the Opa Locka Airport in Miami -- namely, one count of possession of suspected cocaine and another of possession of suspected marijuana candy ... both of which are felonies in Florida.

In the paperwork, officers claim that while they were working in conjunction with Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection personnel ... they came across what they describe as the suspected drugs in Paul's travel bags, which they say he claimed.

The cops go on to say that the suspected narcotics were tested, and found to be legit ... leading to Paul's arrest. He was booked into jail, but has since bailed out.

Paul was named in Rodney Jones' explosive complaint against Diddy -- which identified him as a close confidant of Diddy's ... and more importantly, as someone who allegedly handles Diddy's drugs/guns. There are photos of Paul with Diddy, included in Rodney's lawsuit.

There's no evidence thus far that the drugs allegedly found on Paul were in any way connected to Diddy. FWIW, Diddy has previously denied all of Rodney's salacious claims.