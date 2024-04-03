Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Diddy's Ex, Cassie, Cooperating with Federal Investigators Amid Probe

Diddy Cassie Cooperating with Feds in Probe ... Others talking as Well

diddy cassie ventura
Getty Composite

Diddy's ex, Cassie, has been in touch with the authorities in the federal investigation -- not just that, we're told she's cooperating  ... as are others who've sued him.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us ... Cassie is among the witnesses the feds have been in contact with in connection with the Diddy investigation. ... we're told she's been working with investigators for several weeks ... presumably even before Diddy's homes were raided.

Given the timing, it seems Cassie may have helped the feds establish probable cause to get a judge to sign off on the search warrants. Other women, we're told, have also been in contact with federal investigators.

We don't what Cassie has told the feds, but presumably, it mirrors the lawsuit she filed against Diddy, in which she alleged he forced her to have sex with multiple male prostitutes, raped her, beat her, and plied her with drugs and alcohol over the course of their relationship.

She also alleged he engaged in sex trafficking. Diddy denied her claims, but settled a day after she filed her lawsuit. As we all know ... Cassie was in a longtime relationship with Diddy for about 10 years before they split in 2018. Her current husband is Diddy's former trainer.

Unclear at this point which of the other women have also been cooperating with the feds. We also don't know if Diddy's ex-employee, Rodney Jones, has been interviewed at this point.

Diddy has called the allegations against him and the raids a witch hunt. For now, he hasn't been arrested or charged with a crime.

We covered it all on the latest episode of The TMZ Podcast, available on all podcast platforms.

