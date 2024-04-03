Ciroc Not Looking to Replace Diddy with 50 Cent as Brand Ambassador

A report claimed that 50 Cent was being eyed to replace Diddy as the face of Ciroc -- something we now know isn't the case ... despite the guy himself seemingly leaning into it.

Sources connected to the vodka brand tell TMZ there's no truth to rumors or claims that Fiddy is the top name getting kicked around among Ciroc executives -- this in the wake of Diddy and Ciroc (and its parent company Diageo) going their separate ways earlier this year.

One report even goes so far as to cite an anonymous Ciroc honcho who supposedly said 50 Cent was actually their initial choice to lead Ciroc way back in 2007 ... with this anonymous person going on to claim that Diddy swooped in and "stole the deal."

Now that Ciroc and Diddy are no longer affiliated -- remember, they broke up in the wake of Diddy settling his lawsuit against Diageo -- the report suggested a plan was coming together behind the scenes to pitch 50 on coming aboard ... including an alleged $100 million offer.

Here's the thing ... we're being told by people with direct knowledge about this that there's zero truth to the notion Ciroc wants to lure 50.

In fact, people in 50's world are also balking at the story -- telling us Fiddy is beyond busy with his own Sire Spirits brand ... which we're told is humming and very successful.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

50 himself weighed in on this report, somewhat cryptically -- which might be why this story got any oxygen. He posted a screenshot of the headline and added the caption, "Good morning people start the day off with positive energy, and make what your heart desires happen. QGTM." He went on to tag his own booze brands, including Branson Cognac.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.