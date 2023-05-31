Diddy Sues Diageo For Alleged Racist Neglect of His Tequila Brand

Diddy's booze company claims a British alcoholic beverage company he's partnered with left him and his tequila for dead ... a move he alleges is steeped in racism.

The music and business mogul's alcohol LLC, Combs Wine and Spirits, just filed a lawsuit against Diageo ... the UK-based booze behemoth behind brands like Ciroc, which Diddy has been the face of for quite a long time -- and very successfully, too.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Diddy's team claims he's been in a partnership with Diageo since first coming on as Ciroc's key ambassador. Diddy says, after he sparked booming sales for Ciroc, the companies decided to go in together on DeLeon Tequila.

Unfortunately, per Diddy, Diageo has allegedly turned its back on both him and DeLeon ... to the point that Diddy says it's stifled growth and, more importantly, his bottom line.

Diddy claims, over the years, Diageo has refused to properly market/invest in DeLeon -- while going on to give most of its attention and resources to its other tequila lines like Don Julio or Casamigos. He believes this is racist.

For starters, Diddy alleges Diageo's neglect has risen to startling levels -- he claims his tequila has repeatedly been out of stock at retailers across the country, including huge markets in states like California and New York.

Diddy and co. say they suspect the reason for this is due to the color of his skin ... claiming "Diageo has typecasted Ciroc and DeLeon, apparently deciding they are 'Black brands' that should be targeted only to 'urban' consumers."

Not just that, but he even alleges he's been told by a Diageo exec that he might be getting the support he's wanted if he was Martha Stewart -- again, suggesting they didn't view him as anything more than a megaphone for one specific community.

Bottom line ... Diddy says he's been on his own trying to get DeLeon Tequila off the ground, and now Diageo should have to pay up for failing to live up to its contractual obligations to support his brands, and is asking the Court to order his company gets the same treatment as Diageo's other brands.