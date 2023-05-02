Diddy Sweats Answering Yung Miami Relationship Questions at Met Gala

Is it the Fit or the Questions?!?

Diddy and Yung Miami are turning heads once again ... showing up at the Met Gala together, and shocking everyone, because the City Girls rapper just said their dating chapter had come to a close!!!

On their way inside, LaLa Anthony asked Diddy about his fashionable reunion with Miami, and the Love Records mogul could barely speak. Flustered and out of breath -- with Miami standing right there -- he had to wipe down his brow before finally saying, "We definitely go together, real bad!"

Mind you, the sweat was still pouring down on his face.

Diddy was asked if he and Yung Miami were official and he was SWEATING 😂 pic.twitter.com/cO4lqbG1jn — Stefan Breskin (@stefanbreskin) May 2, 2023 @stefanbreskin

To be fair, Diddy had just climbed the gala's famed staircase while wearing a very heavy ensemble. As expected, Diddy went all out to honor both Karl Lagerfeld and André Leon Talley in a custom, king-sized Sean John robe created by June Ambrose.

After catching his bearings, Diddy explained to Lala that he and Miami don't want to put labels on their situation, but he called her his "best friend" and said he was "blessed" to have her as his date.

Then he asked for a cloth to mop up his perspiration.

Diddy and Miami were very much in the public eye together until last October when the hit-making producer welcomed a baby daughter with another woman ... a moment Miami admitted fractured their union.