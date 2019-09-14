Diddy Gives 2 Chainz New Ciroc at Friday the 13th-Themed Birthday Party

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

2 Chainz rang in his 42nd birthday on an ominous night -- which was immediately canceled out with better vibes after what Diddy gave him as a gift ... sparkly new booze!!!

The Atlanta-based MC was hosting a birthday bash Saturday night in his hometown, which was decked out in the "Friday the 13th" theme ... honoring both the movie and the fact that it actually was FT13 in real life. To make things even creepier, a full moon was out too.

DJ Khaled came out, as did Jermaine Dupri, Jeezy, Remy Ma, T.I. and Tiny ... and, of course, the Bad Boy honcho himself. Most everyone seemed to stop and pose with 2C.

When Diddy got up to the cameras, he busted out a gold bottle of his best s*** -- White Grape Ciroc, which is apparently the first of its kind to the hit the market. 2 Chainz was honored as the first recipient ... and he seemed fairly stunned by the gesture.