Rihanna Looked Amazing at Her Annual Diamond Ball

Rihanna shined bright like a diamond at her annual gala -- the brightest in the room -- and that's saying a lot considering the shindig hosted TONS of other celebs.

Riri threw her 5th annual Diamond Ball Thursday night in NYC. The soiree benefits the Clara Lionel Foundation ... it's the name of her grandparents. The org helps impoverished communities around the world with funding for education and health.

Some of the performers included Pharrell, DJ Khaled, G-Eazy, 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and Yo Gotti. Interesting to note ... no sign of Rihanna's billionaire boyfriend.