Rihanna Loads Up on Groceries and Pizza at Famous L.A. Market

Backgrid

Fresh off her trip to Barbados, Rihanna was in the mood for a little Italian ... and no bagger was required.

RiRi was out buying her own groceries Thursday at the super popular Eataly Market in L.A. No assistant or handlers needed as she loaded up on some wine, basil and other gourmet items. She even pushed her own cart, which looked pretty full. Hey, it's Prosciutto Week there!

Backgrid

She wasn't even covered up in shades or a hat -- although there were a couple of bodyguards standing by ... just in case a crowd swarmed. It's Rihanna, after all.

But, even with a reported $600 MILLION in the bank, she seamlessly blended with regular folks. The Barbadian superstar -- wearing a low-cut, black and white dress -- chowed down on some samples and even scarfed down the famous restaurant's must-have pizza.