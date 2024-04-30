Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
YG Celebrates 'Knockas' With Bowling Party, Big Hit Attempts a Strike

YG Rap Kingpins Celebrate at The Bowling Alley!!! 🎳

ROLLING WITH YG
YG celebrated his new song with some recreational activities -- a bowling party featuring all his homies!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage from inside YG's "Knocka" single release party at Lucky Strike Monday night in L.A., where he was still repping for his late bro Nipsey Hussle with a custom leather jacket.

Hit-Boy's pops Big Hit was also among the attendees and tried his hand in filling Pete Weber's shoes on the glossy lanes -- and we can confirm he, at least, avoided the gutter!!!

The "Knocka" track was released last Friday, and could be heard blaring through the bowling alley speakers. Sounds like the city is vibing with it.

Smoked Out Shoot

We got the inside scoop before the song dropped ... as YG told us he's excited about reuniting with Mustard for the upcoming "Just Re’d Up 3" compilation, and he's happy to recoup more of the profits as a newly independent artist.

