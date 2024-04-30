YG Celebrates 'Knockas' With Bowling Party, Big Hit Attempts a Strike

Play video content TMZ.com

YG celebrated his new song with some recreational activities -- a bowling party featuring all his homies!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage from inside YG's "Knocka" single release party at Lucky Strike Monday night in L.A., where he was still repping for his late bro Nipsey Hussle with a custom leather jacket.

Hit-Boy's pops Big Hit was also among the attendees and tried his hand in filling Pete Weber's shoes on the glossy lanes -- and we can confirm he, at least, avoided the gutter!!!

The "Knocka" track was released last Friday, and could be heard blaring through the bowling alley speakers. Sounds like the city is vibing with it.

Play video content