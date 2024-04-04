Diddy's Daughters Hang Out with LeBron James' Son Amid Investigation

Play video content

Diddy might be in hot water at the moment, but his daughters were in much calmer waters a world away this week -- enjoying their Spring Break with LeBron James' teenage son.

16-year-old Bryce James was featured in a video that's making the rounds online -- which shows him and a pal of his, Boogie Johnson, enjoying the ocean in Turks and Caicos ... and in the little dance compilation that got posted (and which has since been deleted), you can see Jessie and D'Lila Combs in the mix as well.

The girls and their matching bathing suits are unmistakable -- especially when you consider Bryce and the twins are quite close ... he and Boogie took them to homecoming last year. In fact, Boogie's got photos up with one of the twins on his social media page ... so yeah, it's a tight-knit friend group -- and it appears they're vacationing together right now.

Anyway ... while this might raise an eyebrow among some, the fact is -- there's nothing wrong here, even though we're sure there are people who might clutch their pearls.

Jessie and D'Lila, of course, have nothing to do with what's going on in Diddy's world right now -- even though they were affected by it last week ... when the feds came knocking.

Remember ... agents for Homeland Security and Customs and Border Patrol stopped Diddy's private jet at the Opa Locka airport in Miami -- this as he, his daughters and others were set to hit the skies and enjoy a little R&R during the school break, but that got cut short.

Obviously, in the aftermath of that ... the girls have gone on to enjoy themselves, while their dad remains in Miami -- where he's also out and about, going about his business.

His daughters, of course, also stepped out with their father recently ... showing support.