Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'The Kardashians' Billboard Covered Up in L.A. After NSFW Graffiti Job

'The Kardashians' Billboard Covered Up After NSFW Graffiti Job ... 'Suck the D*** Right'!!!

the kardashians billboard tmz BLURRED
TMZ.com

The Kardashians got hit by a local graffiti tagger in L.A. -- or at least their billboard did ... which got spray painted with a pretty nasty message, which has already been obscured.

Check out this photo we obtained ... the massive advertisement -- featuring Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie, all posing for a promo for their Hulu show "The Kardashians" -- was sitting high above Los Angeles traffic in a prominent area in town this week.

the kardashians billboard poster
Hulu

While the billboard for season 5 originally boasted the tagline, "New Horizons Await," one graffiti artist decided to send a different message ... writing, "Suck the D*** Right!"

kardashians billboard blank
TMZ.com

Indeed, it's a straight vandalism job that stood out like a sore thumb -- with the giant lettering sitting right underneath the photo of the KarJenners. A TON of people noticed it Thursday.

Unclear who this might have been targeted at -- if anybody -- but it was very vulgar and NSFW ... and honestly, it's just downright mean. Luckily, this smear was quickly covered up.

kardashians billboard blank west
TMZ.com

We got extra photos from later Thursday that show the vandalized billboard completely blacked out  ... as you can see, the signage has since been covered up, and it appears to have been attended to the exact same day.

No word on whether they're gonna scrub off the graffiti, or just replace it entirely with an identical image -- either way ... it looks like the powers that be are on top of it.

Kardashian Family Photos
Launch Gallery
Kardashian Family Photos Launch Gallery

"The Kardashians" season 5 is already streaming at this point ... making a splash with updates on Kim and Kourtney's feud, Scott Disick's weight loss drugs, and Rob Kardashian's ejaculation status. Every year the show airs, it dominates headlines.

Kardashian Hot Shots Of 2023
Launch Gallery
Look Back At It! Launch Gallery

Some say there's no such thing as bad publicity -- but something tells us the KarJenners would disagree in this case. We've reached out to Hulu and Outfront Media -- the company that commissioned the billboard -- for comment ... so far, no word back.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later