'The Kardashians' Billboard Covered Up in L.A. After NSFW Graffiti Job

The Kardashians got hit by a local graffiti tagger in L.A. -- or at least their billboard did ... which got spray painted with a pretty nasty message, which has already been obscured.

Check out this photo we obtained ... the massive advertisement -- featuring Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie, all posing for a promo for their Hulu show "The Kardashians" -- was sitting high above Los Angeles traffic in a prominent area in town this week.

While the billboard for season 5 originally boasted the tagline, "New Horizons Await," one graffiti artist decided to send a different message ... writing, "Suck the D*** Right!"

Indeed, it's a straight vandalism job that stood out like a sore thumb -- with the giant lettering sitting right underneath the photo of the KarJenners. A TON of people noticed it Thursday.

Unclear who this might have been targeted at -- if anybody -- but it was very vulgar and NSFW ... and honestly, it's just downright mean. Luckily, this smear was quickly covered up.

We got extra photos from later Thursday that show the vandalized billboard completely blacked out ... as you can see, the signage has since been covered up, and it appears to have been attended to the exact same day.

No word on whether they're gonna scrub off the graffiti, or just replace it entirely with an identical image -- either way ... it looks like the powers that be are on top of it.