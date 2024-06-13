Rob Kardashian Says He 'Can't C** Anymore' After Khloe Asks for Sperm for Friend

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Rob Kardashian Says He 'Can't C** Anymore' ... After Khloe Asks for Sperm for Pal

Khloe Kardashian offering up brother Rob Kardashian as a sperm donor for BFF Malika Haqq resulted in one helluva weird convo ... 'cause the dude says he's shooting blanks.

During Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians," Malika expressed her desire to expand her family ... noting she was considering using a sperm donor since she was no longer with ex O.T. Genasis -- with whom she welcomed son Ace with in March 2020.

Khloe was initially hesitant about Malika's plan to go to a sperm bank ... instead, she suggested her little brother, RK, as someone she could go to for some baby DNA.

Khloe says Rob is a good catch and a solid potential donor -- and she also noted that he and Malika had already banged ... so why not?? She called him up right on the spot.

rob kardashian khloe kardashian and malika haqq
Check it out ... KK gets Rob on the horn and gets right to the point -- straight up asking him if he'd consider being Malika's sperm donor ... and his response was certainly candid. He replied, "I can't c** anymore."

When Khloe tried to explain he just needed to ejaculate into a cup, her sibling repeated the statement a few more times ... which, surprisingly, did not deter Khloe.

Khloe Kardashian Malika Haqq BFFs
Khloe seemed insistent on making this happen, and told Rob they could prepare his penis -- and asked him to stew on it before completely ruling it out ... although, it sounds like he's literally incapable of satisfying her request -- which could be due to a number of reasons.

They didn't get into the specifics of why Rob couldn't produce sperm ... but Khloe got a kick out of the chat regardless.

Rob Kardashian Through The Years
Of course, Rob has produced one child ... so we know his sperm was good once upon a time. Now, though, it seems he's all outta ammo. It might be time for Malika to hit the bank.

