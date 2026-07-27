D4vd Murder Case: Texts Show Celeste Rivas Threatened to Kill Him

Celeste Rivas threatened to kill D4vd just one day before prosecutors say he murdered her ... erupting over his friendship with former pal Aysia Collins, according to explosive texts revealed in court Monday.

The messages show Celeste grilling D4vd about why he wanted to remain friends with Aysia and becoming furious after learning that Aysia had been at his Hollywood Hills home.

"Oh my f***ing God, I swear to God, I’ll kill u," Celeste wrote, according to testimony from D4vd's preliminary hearing. She also threatened to strangle D4vd, tell lies to her father about him, mutilate his penis, and "end" his career and life.

The following day, the texts seem friendlier ... revealing D4vd arranging an Uber to bring Celeste to his home. At 10:02 PM, Celeste wrote, "girly pop im almost there open ur door if ur home."

Eight minutes later, D4vd replied, "gate open door unlocked" ... and Celeste never texted again.

D4vd, however, continued firing off messages -- possibly creating a trail suggesting he didn't know where she had gone. At 10:31 PM, he wrote, "uber said ur here wya?" before following up with "helloooo," "bro," and "celeste."

He later asked if she had blocked him, said he was going to call someone named Jen and continued pleading for an answer after midnight.

D4vd leaned forward and appeared calm as the messages were read aloud in court.

During cross-examination, D4vd's attorney, Blair Berk, zeroed in on Celeste's threats ... having LAPD Detective Corey Farell confirm she twice threatened to kill and strangle D4vd while also vowing to destroy his career.

The defense also highlighted messages suggesting Celeste had previously been violent toward D4vd and talked about killing herself ... while arguing it was Celeste who pushed to visit him before his Asia tour.

As TMZ previously reported ... prosecutors claim D4vd lured the 14-year-old to his home, fatally stabbed her on April 23, 2025, and later dismembered her body. Her remains were discovered months later inside his Tesla.