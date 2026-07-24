D4vd: Texts With Celeste Revealed in Court Show Tension Weeks Before Her Death

The tension between Celeste Rivas and D4vd was at a boiling point before she was killed last April ... and it seems she was done with him.

This new information came to light Friday, during D4vd's preliminary hearing ... prosecutors showing text messages between the young teen and singer from August 2022 to March 2025, just a month before she was killed and dismembered.

In the March 2026 conversation, the 14-year-old girl told the singer she was through with him ... and that if they wanted to be friends ... it would only be online, never in person again.

The text read, "I don't want anything to do w u in person anymore." Later in the convo, D4VD told Celeste, "Yeah the boundary setting is terrible."

Celeste replied, "It's not even that, D, a lot more than just that."

Along with these texts ... prosecutors detailed numerous pics of Celeste engaged in sexual acts with her alleged murderer.

The sexual pics were so graphic and so disturbing ... Celeste's parents quickly left the courtroom after prosecutors suggested they leave. It was also revealed that during their alleged sexual relationship ... the young teen became pregnant and had an abortion.