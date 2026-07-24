D4vd Murder Case: Graphic Celeste Rivas Photos Draw Gasps In Court

Gruesome photos showing Celeste Rivas' dismembered and decomposing remains are so tough to look at, folks started pouring out of the courtroom after they were shown in court during D4vd's preliminary hearing.

During Friday's hearing, medical examiner Dr. Grant Ho -- who examined the young girl's body -- returned to the stand to describe incredibly graphic images presented by the prosecution.

At one point, Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman showed photos of Celeste's two amputated fingers ... eliciting gasps and shrieks from inside the courtroom.

Even D4vd looked away from the graphic image.

Silverman asked if the images were showing skin slippage -- which is when the top layer of skin on a decomposing body separates from the deeper layers and appears to slip off the body. Ho explained it's possible, but also acknowledged the gruesome image could be showing liquefied tissue.

Silverman then showed a photo of the body itself, which was dismembered and so severely decomposed that it's difficult to tell what exactly was being shown.

The image apparently showed clear cuts, some hair, and a bit of blackened teeth. According to Ho, Celeste's face was partially skeletonized, and her left eye was missing.

Another image showing Celeste's torso was so graphic, people gasped again ... and someone could be heard saying, "Jesus."

Silverman asked about the wound on Celeste's chest, and Ho explained it's consistent with a sharp-forced injury ... likely a stab to her stomach.

The deputy D.A. then showed a photo of the injury to Celeste's diaphragm, showing her ribs, organs and skeleton.

After the next image -- the penetrative wound to Celeste's liver -- people started to get up and leave the room.

More people left as Silverman began showing photos of the Celeste's ribs, some with rough surfaces and holes in them.

D4vd remained focused on those images.

Play video content Video: Celeste Rivas’ Family Attorney Says Court Hearing Was Hard On Parents TMZ.com

As we previously reported, Celeste's family left court early on Wednesday after having a tough time seeing some of the evidence presented.