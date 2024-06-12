Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Enjoy Date Night at Punk Festival

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still rockin' and rollin' like high school sweethearts after having a kid -- 'cause they went to a punk show for some alone time.

The married couple was spotted out at the No Values festival in Pomona, CA last Saturday -- which had a lineup chock-full of hardcore bands that are right up TB (and presumably KK's) alley ... although the vibe they were giving off was totally lovey-dovey.

Play video content TMZ.com

Check out these pics/video TMZ obtained that shows them cuddled up and hugging each other while watching the Misfits' set that night ... they're like 2 peas in a punk rock pod.

As you can see ... Kourtney is nestled up against Travis's chest as he cradles her, and it looks like other members of Blink-182 might've been in the mix as well. There's no crazy music blaring here in the clip -- but if you know the Misfits, you know things eventually got loud.

In fact, eyewitnesses tell us Travis and Kourtney eventually left this area -- which we're told was mosh pit-adjacent -- 'cause it apparently got a little too rowdy for the new parents.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It probably goes without saying, but baby Rocky wasn't with them ... their kid was likely chillin' in the crib -- so it seems this was a night out for Mama and Papa Bear. It's interesting though ... even when they're out and about, they can't keep their hands off each other.

This jibes with what we've seen in Kourtney and Travis' relationship over the years -- namely, a head-over-heels, hot and heavy romance ... and it's going strong to this day.

Play video content TMZ Studios