Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Slammed for Ruining AC/DC Mural, Sources Say BS

Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila brand has stirred up a storm at Coachella -- 'cause a local bar owner claims her team ruined a beloved mural of theirs ... even though we hear it's BS and have seen a contract saying they actively agreed to and acknowledged the potential for damage.

A watering hole in Indio, CA called Club 5 Bar let Kendall and co. set up shop at their establishment last week for a pop-up attraction to plug 818 ... complete with a bunch of custom decor and decorations ... including a massive decal-like sign on the outside.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It looks like they painted 818 branding all over the wall, but they didn't -- it's actually a separate piece they slapped on top of the wall ... which is why the owner is now pissed. You see, there's an AC/DC mural underneath that they recently had installed, which he claims is now damaged as a result of how the 818 team set this whole thing up and left it behind.

Randy Franco -- one of the owners of Club 5 -- put out a blistering press release Monday accusing Kendall's company of recklessly slapping this 818 vinyl piece on their mural and leaving it scuffed/chipped in the aftermath, allegedly without any attempt to restore it.

He tells TMZ that he and his partners gave 818 permission to use the wall and to put the 818 sign up -- but claims he asked them to put a protective layer underneath so that their crap wouldn't touch the wall/mural ... which he alleges they failed to do. Instead, Randy claims the 818 team essentially slapped this sign on the mural with adhesive ... and when they removed it ... it cracked off a lot of the paint from the OG mural underneath.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for what exactly he plans to do about it ... it's unclear. Randy says he hasn't even contacted 818 directly about this yet ... saying he's only chatted with the event coordinator (a third party, it seems), whom he says expressed frustration over how this was handled.

Here's the thing though ... we're being told by people with direct knowledge of the contracts signed and the emails exchanged about this that the Franco family did, in fact, OK the condition of the place when the 818 team was packing up their stuff at the end of last week.

We've seen an email sent from Carmen Franco -- Randy's mom and another co-owner of Club 5 -- that appears to show she explicitly said the condition was fine by her as they left.

The email notes she did a walk-through of the premises and it even points out the mural specifically -- which Carmen appears to have said looked great to her. So, our sources are telling us all this bitchin' and moanin' from the son at this point makes little to no sense.