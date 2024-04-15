Coachella Weekend 1 2024 Had No Curfew Fines Compared To $117K Last Year

Coachella kicked off its first weekend on a high note ... managing to rack up a grand total of $0 in curfew fines, which seems to line up with how many tickets were still up for grabs.

A rep for the City of Indio -- where Coachella takes place -- tells TMZ ... no curfew rules were broken during the first installment of the festival, and everyone stuck to the 1 AM curfew for Friday and Saturday ... while shutting things down by midnight on Sunday.

In other words ... there was no reason to fine anyone for going over on time -- and considering the lackluster response to this year's lineup ... we suppose that makes sense.

Fact is ... there were TONS of Coachella passes that were readily available for this year's event -- despite having sold out in years past -- and now that we know all the music acts were able to start and stop on time kinda speaks to that.

Seems like it was pretty boring and all by the book, which we're sure City officials are happy about on their end. The more people there are ... the harder it is to settle everyone down.

It was the opposite last year ... as we reported, curfew violations in 2023 (for Weekend 1) resulted in a total of $117,000 in fines -- with a daily fine of $20,000 being issued for the first 5 minutes past curfew, and another $1,000 being added on for every minute thereafter.

Clearly, lessons were learned for organizers to fine-tune their scheduling to steer clear of costly overruns this time around. In 2022, the curfew fines racked up to $61K total for the three weekends of music (2 weekends of Coachella, and a weekend of Stagecoach).