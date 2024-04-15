Stars At Coachella Day 3 Celebs Go All Out For Sunday Funday!

Stars dug deep and mustered up the courage to brave the final day of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival ... and it looks like they didn't have a problem peeling their party pants off the floor for one last day of craziness!

Ke$ha continued her tee shirt trend and got the crowd going when she joined Renee Rapp on stage and changed the lyrics to her jam 'Tik Tok' to 'Wake up in the morning like f*** P. Diddy!'

Shaun White started his sunday shirtless hanging poolside and making a little music of his own alongside his partner Nina Dobrev ... and Stassie Karanikolaou kept it classy in a white knit top and a pair of cream lowriding cargo pants.

Influencer Lele Pons and her buddy know how to keep cool while enduring the desert sun ... the pair splashed into some wet t-shirts and matching mini tennis skirts to keep themselves chill while raising the humidity for anyone in the vicinity!

Scheana Shay stayed back and eased into her day by dropping into the Dove party for a little bit of self care including smoothies, IV drip and finished off the spa experiences with an eye popping ice bath.

Supermodel Amelia Hamlin kept it classic by regulating her body temps the old fashion way at Coachella ... by tossing on a barely there bikini and hanging poolside. if it ain't broke ... don't fix it.

James Charles couldn't let the last day of the party on the polo fields pass him by ... the style icon let loose on the final day by draping himself in some kind of dusty 'Dune' inspired robe ... watch out for the Sandworms!

The music on day 3 of Coachella was where the real party was at -- J Balvin's set was out of this world with an alien entourage ... complete with a Will Smith surprise performance of 'Men in Black.' And Of course Doja Cat closed out the weekend with a bang!