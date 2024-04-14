Grimes Freaks Out During Rough Coachella Set, Blames Technical Problems

Play video content YouTube / @Coachella

Grimes' Coachella performance didn't go as planned ... plagued by constant stoppages she blamed on technical difficulties -- before she let off several frustrated shrieks.

The singer-songwriter took the stage on Saturday night out in Indio, CA, presumably ready to bring the house down ... though ultimately she couldn't keep the music up.

Check out the clip ... Grmies' show on the Sahara Stage is moving along just fine before an incorrectly timed transition throws the musician into a bit of a tailspin.

She tells the audience it's hard to explain what exactly's happening, but she basically says her show's having a major technical issue ... before adding she can't fix a tempo problem because she isn't great at math.

It's a little bizarre ... but, basically, it sounds like the transitions are coming too fast for her to predict -- causing changes she's just not expecting.

Ultimately, the concert goes on for a little while longer ... until something major sets Grimes off and she chucks down her headphones in disgust. She no longer tries to explain the issue but simply belts off a few anguished cries.

It's a sad -- somewhat awkward -- moment, and you can't help but feel for Grimes here ... 'cause she obviously wanted to put on a great show for her fans.

I want to apologize for the technical issues with the show tonight. I wanted to come back rly strong and usually I always handle every aspect of my show myself - to save time this was one of the first times I've outsourced essential things like rekordbox bpm's and letting… — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) April 14, 2024 @Grimezsz

And, it's clearly hittin' her hard ... 'cause Grimes posted to X early this morning, apologizing for the technical issues with her show she says happened because she outsourced some of the work instead of doing it herself. She promises a better performance next week -- adding she'll handle everything herself this time.