Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Elon Musk Brings Son to Army Navy Football Game

Elon Musk My Son Stands on the Shoulders of Greatness ... At Army Navy Game

12/10/2023 6:03 AM PT
elon musk
SplashNews.com

Elon Musk brought an important guest to the Army Nave Game Saturday ... his 3-year-old son ... and there's backstory here.

X Æ A-Xii was perched on his dad's shoulders as they watched Army beat its rival by a 17-11 margin.

elon musk
SplashNews.com

Elon and son stood out ... they were in civilian duds and surrounded by uniformed fans.

elon musk
SplashNews.com

The two were all smiles as they posed with the Army Mules mascot at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

Elon was rooting for the winning team ... He's an Army fan.

elon musk
Getty

As for the backstory ... Elon and Grimes are in a custody fight over their 3 kids. She filed for parental rights back in October.

Shutterstock Premier

BTW ... another Elon development -- he restored Alex Jones' X account, this after users voted to bring him back to the platform. There were 2 million votes, and 70% gave Jones -- who, among other things, denied the Sandy Hook massacre was real -- a thumbs up.

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later