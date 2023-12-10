Elon Musk Brings Son to Army Navy Football Game

My Son Stands on the Shoulders of Greatness ...

Elon Musk brought an important guest to the Army Nave Game Saturday ... his 3-year-old son ... and there's backstory here.

X Æ A-Xii was perched on his dad's shoulders as they watched Army beat its rival by a 17-11 margin.

Elon and son stood out ... they were in civilian duds and surrounded by uniformed fans.

The two were all smiles as they posed with the Army Mules mascot at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

Elon was rooting for the winning team ... He's an Army fan.

As for the backstory ... Elon and Grimes are in a custody fight over their 3 kids. She filed for parental rights back in October.