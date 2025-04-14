'White Lotus' Star Aimee Lou Wood Breaks Down in Tears After 'SNL' Parody

Play video content BACKGRID

"The White Lotus" star Aimee Lou Wood looks like she's still bothered by a 'SNL' skit making fun of her teeth ... because she was an emotional wreck in public.

Ya gotta see these photos and video of Aimee ... she was practically in tears Monday in London, the day after ripping the 'SNL' skit as "mean and unfunny."

Aimee's 'White Lotus' character is relentlessly mocked on the 'SNL' parody ... there are massive fake teeth and a bad British accent ... and it looks like she's still upset with her portrayal.

She's having a hard time hiding it too ... Aimee was crying and had a pained look on her face while walking around a busy street.

Fortunately, she had her "Film Club" co-writer Ralph Davis with her for emotional support ... and she really needed a shoulder to cry and lean on.

Not to be mean or unfunny, but Aimee's chompers make an appearance too ... just see for yourself.