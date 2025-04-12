Patrick Schwarzenegger Jams Out to 'White Lotus' Costar Lisa's Coachella Set

Play video content

It's highly unlikely the next season of "The White Lotus" will take place at Coachella ... but we kinda got a glimpse of what they could look like Friday night at the music fest!

Patrick Schwarzenegger and his fiancé, Abby Champion, were spotted rocking out in the front row of his costar Lisa's set ... and it was clear he was having a blast.

PS and Lisa -- who, in addition to being an actress, is a member of the K-pop group Blackpink -- were in this season of HBO series ... which just had its shocking conclusion last weekend!

As per the prior seasons of 'White Lotus' ... there was a lot of chatter for the third installment -- which of course involved some male nudity -- and Patrick is among those who let it all hang out!

The actor stopped by "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Thursday ... revealing Abby -- whom he's been engaged to since 2023 -- kept asking him questions about episodes before they aired.

Apparently, Patrick says AC wanted to know who dies ... and, when he wouldn't tell her, she followed it up with questions about who Patrick's character hooked up with in the show.