Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion Are Engaged!

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion are finally engaged after 7 years of dating.

The longtime lovebirds posted joint Instagram statements sharing the big news one day after Christmas with a series of photos showing the happy couple.

In one picture, Patrick plants a big kiss on Abby's cheek, while posing next to a large red heart covered in roses on the beach.

What's more, Patrick and Abby went on a Christmas morning stroll, jumping on the phone to seemingly to tell friends and family about their engagement. Abby was beaming with joy as she rocked her sparkling engagement ring.

After their conversation, the lovebirds continued their walk wearing matching pajamas and were photographed with Abby's parents, who joined in all the happiness.

As you may know, Patrick and Abby were first seen together in September 2015, making their relationship Instagram official the following year. At the time, Abby posted a photo of the two posing with their arms wrapped around each other.