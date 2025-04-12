Famous Coachella Couples Through The Years

Couples who Coachella together, stay together ... At least for these cuties anyway! We're on the edge of our seats with Coachella content flooding the feeds ... let's shine the spotlight on the duos who get down in the desert!

The Biebers, Justin and Hailey, hit the valley in true a-list form: in a sprinter van of course! And, 'Vanderpump Rules' alum, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, stayed seated to soak up the good times!

Singer-songwriter Finneas nixed the stage and happily opted for hangin' on the lawn with his boo Claudia Sulewski and captured this trippy photo!

And podcast power couple Nick Viall and Natalie Joy dropped the mic with this adorbs candid photo!