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Berlin Pride Terror Suspect Dead After Confrontation With Police

Berlin Pride Terror Attack Suspect Killed by Police

By TMZ Staff
Published
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The suspect accused of plowing a van into a crowd near Berlin's Pride festival and attacking others with a machete is dead after a confrontation with police, authorities say.

German officials say Abdul Ballout was killed Sunday following a nearly 24-hour manhunt ... after Saturday's attack left one person dead and 29 others injured.

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Berlin prosecutors say Ballout previously sought to join the Islamic State group, and authorities are investigating the Pride attack as an act of Islamic extremist terrorism.

Berlin Police released a statement on X ... claiming Abdul is said to have rushed toward emergency forces with a stabbing weapon, after which police firearms were used. Despite immediate resuscitation measures initiated by the Berlin Fire Department, he died at the scene.

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As TMZ previously reported ... cops say Ballout barreled into Tiergarten -- Berlin's most prominent park -- and plowed through people near the Pride parade route before fleeing the scene. Police said some victims suffered life-threatening injuries, while others had stab wounds.

The bloodshed unfolded just a few hundred yards from a party that was supposed to close out Berlin's annual Pride festival ... prompting officials to cancel the remaining celebrations.

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Hundreds of thousands of people had attended Berlin's Pride parade, which is one of Europe's largest LGBTQ+ celebrations.

A crowd reportedly gathered at a memorial near the crime scene Sunday to mourn the victim and show support for Berlin’s LGBTQ+ community. German officials have vowed to strengthen security at future public events.

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