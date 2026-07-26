One Killed, 16 Injured After Alleged Terrorist Plows Into Crowd at LGBTQ+ Parade in Germany

One person was killed and 16 others were injured Saturday when an alleged terrorist intentionally mowed down a crowd of revelers at a LGBTQ+ parade in Berlin, Germany, according to police.

Cops said the tragedy occurred when a car barreled into Tiergarten -- Berlin's most prominent park -- plowing into a bunch of people near the route of the pride celebration. An army of police then responded and searched for the suspect, but he had already fled and is still at large.

Berlin Police say they have identified the alleged perpetrator as 21-year-old Abdul Ballout -- who allegedly has ties to an Islamic extremist group. A police spokesperson also said some of the victims had suffered life-threatening injuries ... and some had stab wounds.

UPDATE: At least 1 dead, 15 injured after driver drove vehicle into crowd at CSD Pride Parade in Berlin, Germany. - DTS News Agency pic.twitter.com/bBpbWYRuix @AZ_Intel_

Firefighters and paramedics provided medical aid to the victims. Photos show ambulances and first responders on scene after the parade was cancelled.

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner issued a statement ... saying that "following a peaceful and vibrant pride parade, the rally for a tolerant and peaceful Berlin was attacked in the most brutal manner." Wegner added, "This is an attack on our free and cosmopolitan society."