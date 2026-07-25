Katy Perry Erupts on Trump Administration for Using 'Firework' in Military Video

Don't Use My Music to Back 'Destruction and Violence'

Katy Perry just exploded on President Trump's administration for using her hit 2010 song, "Firework," in a social media video that shows missile attacks by the U.S. government.

Katy shared the fiery tweet Saturday morning in response to the below TikTok -- she said she's "deeply appalled and angry" to see the popular song as a back track for the compilation video footage of military strikes.

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She added, "I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it."

Katy even went on to explain what the song is all about, describing it as "an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments."

She went on, "To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for. My music is for bringing people together, not celebrating warfare."

As you can see, the White House's video included several clips of the military attacking an unknown location and setting it into a fiery blaze earlier this week with no context.

This isn't the first time the current admin has received pushback for using pop songs to coincide with videos of military destruction.

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Earlier this year, Kesha let her anger be known when she called out the government for using her song, "Blow," in a TikTok showing fighter jets and military strike footage with the caption "Lethality."

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She called the video "disgusting and inhumane" and said she in no way approved it.

And you may remember, Sabrina Carpenter also slammed a White House video flaunting arrests by ICE with her song "Juno" in December 2025 as "evil and disgusting."